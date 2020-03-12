Paul resident Jimmy Bacon was an unsung WWII hero

"After he gave the boy a shot, he quieted down, but he kept shouting, 'Don't leave me!' He hung on to me -- pretty well choked me, and he kept asking, 'Where's my leg?'

"I saw his leg lying on the other side of the hole -- the shoe was still on his foot. The boy hadn't seen it. I kept telling him that we would find it. I told the medic that I had to get back up in front to my men. I asked him to promise me that he would get this boy out of here. He promised me he would get him out to the hospital ship, and he did. His word was good.

"When I got back to my men, we started to run into trouble from the quarry -- there were snipers holed up in there. We didn't know which rock to shoot at. We finally got that area cleared out by night, and we were able to move on around that ledge onto higher ground.

"Just before dark, a runner came down with a note from Col. Chambers. It said, 'Today we have stepped into the gates of hell, and we're going to have to fight like demons.' And we did. Two days later, the colonel was hit and they evacuated him to a ship.

"Captain Breckenridge, one of the finest men I have every known, took over."