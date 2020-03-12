Paul resident Jimmy Bacon was an unsung WWII hero

Editor's note: Sarah Blasius, of Burley, wrote this story in September 2007 as part of a series called "Unsung Heroes" for the South Idaho Press. Blasius interviewed 76 Mini-Cassia veterans, who told the stories of their experiences during WWII. In this article, Jimmy Bacon, of Paul recounts his experiences in the U.S. Marine Corps at Iwo Jima. The battle of Iwo Jima was fought from Feb. 19 - March 26, 1945. Bacon died in 2013.
"Among the Americans who served on Iwo Jima, uncommon valor was a common virtue."
- Admiral Chester Nimitz
Jimmy Bacon, of Paul, displayed uncommon valor when he fought with the 4th Marine Division at Iwo Jima, described by Jimmy's commander to be the most heavily armed island in world history.
Jimmy's acts of courage were not rewarded by medals or a battlefield promotion, as he had been told they would be. The offers who would have documented his battlefield actions were themselves among the almost 6,000 Marine casualties suffered during that horrendous conflict.
Jimmy speaks of his feelings during a ceremony which took place after his Marine division had returned to Maui after the Battle of Iwo Jima. "The captain was killed by a sniper, and everybody just sort of forgot about what he had told me. I never did get the medal or the promotion, not even a Purple Heart. I wasn't glory happy, but I did think that if I ever got hurt I would like to have the Purple Heart to show my folks.
"I had to be recommended by an officer, and my captain didn't survive to document my actions, and I wasn't in a hospital so there weren't medical records to verify that I was wounded. Only the Navy field medic knew.
"Back on Maui they had a ceremony to award all the medals, but there were none for me. It kind of broke my heart. I felt sort of lonesome about that, and I still do. But I'm thankful for the freedom we won at Iwo Jima, and for my life and my family.
"Freedom has cost all of us a terrible price," reflects Jimmy. "I still have my memories."
Jimmy's memories are timeless — he speaks of his encounters on the Volcano, as he calls it, as though they happened yesterday.
"Our Division had our training base on the island of Maui. We were strictly a strike force division, a raider-type unit. In fact, we were nicknamed "Raiders" after our commanding officer, Col. Justin Chambers -- he believed in fighting a war, I can tell you for sure. And he wanted every man under his command to be able to do it too.
"He volunteered us to be the pivotal unit. Our whole landing force was right at the point where I landed with my unit. We were to go inland far enough to establish a beach head, and then hold it until the group at the southern end got the volcano (Mt. Suribachi) secured and started to make the pivot movement on across the island. Then, when they got across, we would all move forward up to the heavier part of the island.
"The battalion that had the responsibility of holding that pivotal point was securing probably the most important point in the whole landing operation -- that's what our colonel volunteered us for -- he was going to prove that he had the best battalion in the Pacific.
"Colonel Chambers never told us where we were going -- it's always a cloak and dagger deal. He told us everything would be underground -- there were 11 miles of tunnels -- the Japanese could go to any firing point they wanted to. Iwo was vital because we needed it for a landing field for the B-29s that would be used for the invasion of Japan."
The division hit Iwo on February 19, 1945. "We got there at four in the morning, and we started unloading immediately off the transports into our landing craft. I went in on the second wave, so we were among the very first to prepare to go in.
"There were 12 men under my supervision -- I whispered to one of them that we would be back by tonight -- there's nothing on this island. Famous last words," muses Jimmy. "We hit the island and landed right next to a big cliff which must have been about a mile long and 400 feet high, and all along the top of it were big gun emplacements.
"The first and second waves got in, and the enemy hardly ever shot at us -- we couldn't figure out what was happening. We knew the island was honeycombed with gun emplacements. We were in a quarry which was used to mine off volcanic rock and there were three terraces in the side of it, like stair steps about the size of a bulldozer blade.
"we had been trained to go in as far as we could before we stopped. I made it up over the first terrace, but most of my men were behind me. There was quite a cluster of men there and on down the beach which started drawing fire from the Japanese.
"The poured rocket fire in on us for at least 30 minutes. You could look up and see those rockets -- they were as thick as stars -- it felt like the whole world was coming to an end right there. All of a sudden it stopped and a few minutes later I could here someone screaming my name behind me.
"I crawled back to the edge of the terrace to see where the voice was coming from. One of the rockets had blown a hole in the ground, and one of my best men was in there, and his right leg was blown off at the knee.
"So I stood down in that hole with him. I put my arm around him, and I could see that he would bleed to death in just a matter of minutes. I needed a tourniquet, so I jerked my belt off my pants and cinched it around his knee as tight as I could. I got the blood flow pretty well stopped, but he started to shake -- he was going into shock.
"One of the Navy medics who was with us had been working on another man just a few feet away. This boy of mine reached up and grabbed me around the neck and held me down so tight that I could hardly get up out of the hole to call to the medic. I called to him to come give this man a shot of morphine to quiet him down. He hollered back, 'Just a minute, Jim, and I'll be right over.'
"After he gave the boy a shot, he quieted down, but he kept shouting, 'Don't leave me!' He hung on to me -- pretty well choked me, and he kept asking, 'Where's my leg?'
"I saw his leg lying on the other side of the hole -- the shoe was still on his foot. The boy hadn't seen it. I kept telling him that we would find it. I told the medic that I had to get back up in front to my men. I asked him to promise me that he would get this boy out of here. He promised me he would get him out to the hospital ship, and he did. His word was good.
"When I got back to my men, we started to run into trouble from the quarry -- there were snipers holed up in there. We didn't know which rock to shoot at. We finally got that area cleared out by night, and we were able to move on around that ledge onto higher ground.
"Just before dark, a runner came down with a note from Col. Chambers. It said, 'Today we have stepped into the gates of hell, and we're going to have to fight like demons.' And we did. Two days later, the colonel was hit and they evacuated him to a ship.
"Captain Breckenridge, one of the finest men I have every known, took over."
Jimmy tells about standing at the top where they could look down the island and see what was happening to the south of them, in the direction of Mt. Suribachi. "If I recall, I think it was the fifth day of the operation -- I looked back one in a while, and I could see some activity on top of the volcano. At first, I thought it was enemy soldiers, but we had our hands full where we were -- we had run into a hornet's nest when we got up on top.
"I finally took my field glasses and had a minute to turn around and glance through them. I could see that our personnel were on the volcano, and I thought, 'What in the devil are you guys doing running loose up there? They're going to be killed!'
"I could see a flag being set up, but it never dawned on me at the time. When we finally got through that terrible day, I talked with the commander who leaves the line at night. I asked him what was going on up there, and he replied, 'That's the flag battalion up there, and they're looking for something to hang the flag on.'
"Pretty soon, we heard a cheer coming up from the island. Some guys hollered, 'There's a flag down here!' We quit shooting and turned around and looked at that flag. Helmets were going up in the air everywhere. I told my men to get their helmets back on -- they would get themselves killed up here.
"They were so happy to see that flag -- and the Japanese saw it too, and believe me, from then on, you had better make your first shot count, or it would be your last one, because they knew they were going down, but they were going down fighting."
At this point, Jimmy tells about one of the most traumatic experiences he endured on the island. "We were up in the Meat Grinder area -- the most vicious and bloody fighting on Iwo Jima took place there. You cannot believe what went on in there, and I can't begin to tell you. Two or three nights after the flag went up, were were in our foxholes, two of us together. We had dug a pretty good hole and though we were in good shape.
"We would rotate our watch -- one hour on, one off. I was on watch, sitting with my back against the side of the hole, looking out across the field in the front of us. I would try to memorize every rock, tree and stone out there so I would know if I saw something that didn't belong there.
"I was sitting with my rifle leaning back over my shoulder. Pretty soon, I thought I saw movement -- I looked until I was cross-eyed. At first, it was a tree stump -- and then a rock -- and a tree again. Finally I could see it was a man, a Japanese trying to sneak through the line.
'We could let one or two go through and let someone in the rear get them. So I sat there with both hands on my rifle, praying that he would go on by. However, he came jogging along, all hunched over and for some reason, changed direction, right straight toward my position. I didn't dare wake up the man who was with me -- he might jump up, and that guy could shoot one of us."
Jimmy gestures toward a Japanese rifle and bayonet lying near his chair. "I could see that his gun had a bayonet on it. Something spooked him and he began to jog faster and stumbled at the edge of our hole. I brought my bayonet up and put it through his middle, and he fell on top of it. The butt of my rifle kicked out, and I could hear him breath in my ear.
"I knew he had his bayonet on him and also the demolition knife they carried with them -- he could loosen it with his free arm and cut me wide open. I grabbed him by the neck and hollered to my partner to get his arm, and he did -- pinned it behind the soldier and sat on him. I was underneath everything.
"The Japanese was bleeding like an animal -- the blood soaked me clear down to my knee -- we held on, the two of us until the enemy died. We rolled him over to the side of the hole until morning.
"I was soaked with his blood, and carried that for two or three years after I got home -- I took three showers every day, trying to scrub off the blood that I could still feel on me."
Jimmy tells of other experiences which define him as a true hero -- an expert marksman, he took out two machine gun operators with two shots, saving countless lives of fellow combatants. He was promised a medal for that deed.
As he was shot in the left foot and kept on fighting for five days wearing a bandage under his combat boot. "I gritted my teeth and remembered we were fighting a war -- I could still shoot."
A few days after he was wounded, the possibility of a Purple Heart was erased by the sniper bullet which killed Jimmy's captain.
However, Jimmy's valor is not measured by medals, but rather by his own knowledge that he did what he had to do to save America's freedom for all who come after him. He hopes that we will preserve it -- it came at a great price.