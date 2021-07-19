 Skip to main content
Paul Palooza set Saturday Aug. 28
Paul Palooza feeds community

Rhees Neibaur gets french fries for his daughter, Ivy Neibaur, 6, Aug. 24, 2019 during the Paul Palooza event in Paul.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

PAUL — The Paul Palooza will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 28 at the Paul Park and splash pad.

There will be a free lunch, games and a water slide.

At West Minico Middle School there will be a 3 on 3 basketball competition. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at the gym. Any team can be COED, elementary school, grades 3-5, middle school, grades 6-8 and high school, 9-12 and adults. Cost is $45 per team, all proceeds benefit the park.

For more information call Chase Chandler, 208-670-9369 or Roanne Gillette at 208-431-4558.

