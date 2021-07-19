Paul Palooza set Saturday Aug. 28

PAUL — The Paul Palooza will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday Aug. 28 at the Paul Park and splash pad.
There will be a free lunch, games and a water slide.
At West Minico Middle School there will be a 3 on 3 basketball competition. Registration will be at 8 a.m. at the gym. Any team can be COED, elementary school, grades 3-5, middle school, grades 6-8 and high school, 9-12 and adults. Cost is $45 per team, all proceeds benefit the park.
For more information call Chase Chandler, 208-670-9369 or Roanne Gillette at 208-431-4558.