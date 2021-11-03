Paul Community Food Pantry announces winter hours

PAUL — Hope Community Food Pantry will be open on Thursdays through the winter.
The pantry, 25 N. 4th St. E., will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information please call Tracy at 208-431-1494 or Pam at 208-670-4642.
