Services well be held at Full Life Church, 189 Locust St. N, Twin Falls at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Paul Almon Gay Jr.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police say woman fired shots when man wouldn't give her money
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.
Montana man facing multiple charges led Twin Falls police on short pursuit, records say
Vehicle went off the road, overcorrected, rolled and struck a fence, police say
THE EIGHTH POLE: If only we could go back to a time when every horse race was a special event — like in the 1970s and '80s.