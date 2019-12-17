BURLEY — Customers who purchased something from Patterson’s this fall were able to tell the company their favorite charity, for a chance to win money for it during the company’s $1,000 Charity Give Away.
Patterson’s tallied the votes and announced the winners on Nov. 4.
The two winners were Wounded Warrior Project submitted by Cody Morgan and World Vision, submitted by Robert Moore.
“We want to give to local charities to help meet the needs of the Burley-Rupert area,” said Curtis Patterson prior to awarding the checks. “I want to thank all of the people in the area for supporting the cause, participating in the endeavor to help charities at this Christmas season, and I hope that people in the area realize local businesses like Patterson’s truly give back to the community. Truly we live in a wonderful land and I want to keep it that way. One way is to contribute to charities.”
