The Sgt. Chris Workman Scholarship Foundation is proud to present the 8th Annual Patriots Night, held at 6 p.m. at the Rupert Elks Lodge #2106 on Saturday, May 20.

The evening will be filled with patriotism for our fallen soldiers, with a presentation of colors and honored keynote speakers: Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador, Dist. 27 Rep. Douglas Picket and the Veterans Spotlight with Ret. SPC Brock Loveland.

There will be a memorial tribute to Idaho's fallen soldiers since 09/11/2001, music by Jason Pardon, a Hawaiian style dinner, speeches, drawing for a $300 Southwest Airlines voucher, a presentation of the Roger Juntenan Memorial, and host Gina Jameson with KMVT.

All veterans will eat free of charge.

Tickets are $30 in advance.

All proceeds from the event will go towards scholarships for any student in Idaho wanting to pursue higher education, military or high school graduates, anyone may apply.

For tickets and information contact Anna Workman at 208-670-4413, or email aworkman@pmt.org.