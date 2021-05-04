 Skip to main content
Patriotic Program seeks choir singers
Patriotic Program seeks choir singers

BURLEY — Organizers announced the community patriotic program will  be held this year on Sunday, July 4th .

This year the event will be held at the Cassia County Fairgrounds and choir singers are needed.

Choir practice will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sundays, beginning May 16, at the Burley Jr. High choir room.

Anyone, 14 years and older, is welcome to join.

Cindy Hansen, former Burley High Bel Canto director will direct the choir.

Come help us celebrate America’s birthday.

For more information call Colleen, 208-431-3682.

