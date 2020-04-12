Pastor Phil Price, First Presbyterian Church, Twin Falls

For years Easter has been more of a circus-like celebration than religious rite. Chocolate bunnies, egg hunts, and holiday sales have occupied our observances more than celebrating the resurrection of Jesus. Even those who attend Easter worship services find something out of the ordinary: an explosion of fresh-cut flowers, trumpets and brass adding voice to praise, and larger than normal attendance. For both secular and sacred, alike, Easter has taken on a carnival-like atmosphere.

But Easter 2020 will be unlike any we have experienced. No crowds will gather in city parks or church lawns for egg hunts. Preparation for worship services will involve checking internet connections more than tuning trumpets or picking the right outfit. And our sanctuaries will be as silent as they are on Monday mornings. But in their stillness, an empty church will reflect more of an Easter message than any in our lifetime.

Easter is not about egg hunts, trumpets or crowds, but a few women who went to see the tomb of Jesus and found it empty. Jesus was not there; he was waiting to send them to go and tell the disciples that he was raised! Our empty churches are an Easter declaration of the new life of the risen Jesus found in hearts shuttered in fear, people sheltered in place, and a world waiting for new life to spring forth. Let us respond to the confusion and uncertainty caused by COVID-19 with the gospel: fear and death do not have the final word, but rather new life who walked out of the empty tomb!

