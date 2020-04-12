Pastor John Downs, Paul Congregational Church

The message of Easter is a message Christ tells His disciples before it even happens. The message is clear and it is real. This is not some made-up story, as if to portray it as some fairy tale or myth. No, it is a real-life story that took place in history. It is the truth. God sent His Son into the world, polluted by sin and suffering to live a perfect and sinless life and then to be crucified as an offering for the atonement of sin. The second person of the triune God, Jesus Christ, conceived by the power of the third person, the Holy Spirit, puts Jesus Christ into the womb of young girl, Mary, who was a virgin. God sends Himself as the agent, as the messenger to all of creation to proclaim that He alone is God, and that He alone is the only way to salvation. He was not born of man but He was born of the Holy Spirit of God by the power of God. It is through this message, through His life, that He puts on display for all to see, that life is given for life.

Jesus says, “the Son of Man will be delivered to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn Him to death.” This is the eternal knowledge of God being relayed to His disciples. God’s eternal plan is realized in a redemptive purpose, where He has set this plan into motion and it must take place (Ephesians 1:5-10). Christ must be put to death. He was to be crucified in a large public gathering for many to witness and see that Christ is the “Son of God” (Matthew 27:54). Jesus Christ is God in the flesh (John 1:14) being offered as a sacrifice for the sins of all those who would repent of their sin and believe in Him. The sin of all those that the Father would give Him, the elect (John 6:38-40), would be placed upon Christ, so that Christ would receive the full wrath of God on Himself for our sin. “In this is love, not that we have loved God but that He loved us and sent His Son to be a propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:10). The mocking and scourging that Christ received was the punishment that man cast upon Him because of their indignation. Man’s hatred was poured out in Christ in an external displeasure by crucifying Him, and God uses this as a means to demonstrate their wicked and vile hearts. In the midst of all that takes place, Christ gave Himself. Jesus said in John 10:17-18, “I lay down my life so that I may take it again. No one has taken it away from Me, but I lay it down on my own initiative. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This commandment I received from my Father.” Christ gave His life to the Father as a sacrifice for the sins of all who would repent of their wicked and vile sin, and believe in Him.