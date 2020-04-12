Pastor John Downs, Paul Congregational Church

Jesus said to his disciples in Matthew 20:18-19, “Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem; and the Son of Man will be delivered to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn Him to death, and will hand Him over to the Gentiles to mock and scourge and crucify Him, and on the third day He will be raised up.”
The message of Easter is a message Christ tells His disciples before it even happens. The message is clear and it is real. This is not some made-up story, as if to portray it as some fairy tale or myth. No, it is a real-life story that took place in history. It is the truth. God sent His Son into the world, polluted by sin and suffering to live a perfect and sinless life and then to be crucified as an offering for the atonement of sin. The second person of the triune God, Jesus Christ, conceived by the power of the third person, the Holy Spirit, puts Jesus Christ into the womb of young girl, Mary, who was a virgin. God sends Himself as the agent, as the messenger to all of creation to proclaim that He alone is God, and that He alone is the only way to salvation. He was not born of man but He was born of the Holy Spirit of God by the power of God. It is through this message, through His life, that He puts on display for all to see, that life is given for life.
Jesus says, “the Son of Man will be delivered to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn Him to death.” This is the eternal knowledge of God being relayed to His disciples. God’s eternal plan is realized in a redemptive purpose, where He has set this plan into motion and it must take place (Ephesians 1:5-10). Christ must be put to death. He was to be crucified in a large public gathering for many to witness and see that Christ is the “Son of God” (Matthew 27:54). Jesus Christ is God in the flesh (John 1:14) being offered as a sacrifice for the sins of all those who would repent of their sin and believe in Him. The sin of all those that the Father would give Him, the elect (John 6:38-40), would be placed upon Christ, so that Christ would receive the full wrath of God on Himself for our sin. “In this is love, not that we have loved God but that He loved us and sent His Son to be a propitiation for our sins” (1 John 4:10). The mocking and scourging that Christ received was the punishment that man cast upon Him because of their indignation. Man’s hatred was poured out in Christ in an external displeasure by crucifying Him, and God uses this as a means to demonstrate their wicked and vile hearts. In the midst of all that takes place, Christ gave Himself. Jesus said in John 10:17-18, “I lay down my life so that I may take it again. No one has taken it away from Me, but I lay it down on my own initiative. I have authority to lay it down, and I have authority to take it up again. This commandment I received from my Father.” Christ gave His life to the Father as a sacrifice for the sins of all who would repent of their wicked and vile sin, and believe in Him.
Christ was then buried in Joseph of Arimathea’s tomb, and three days after His crucifixion He was raised to life. 1 Corinthians 15:54-57 says, “DEATH IS SWALLOWED UP in victory. O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR VICTORY? O DEATH, WHERE IS YOUR STING? The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law; but thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.” The demonstration of God’s power is made known in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This power comes only from God, for no one can raise themselves from the dead or proclaim their own goodness to earn the righteousness of God. Only Christ has overcome sin and death. It is by His power, through His righteousness, in accordance to the plan of God that sinners can be raised to life. For we are dead in our trespasses and sins (Ephesians 2:1), and there is nothing we can do of our own accord to earn salvation, because it is solely of grace.
“For by grace you have been saved through faith; and that not of yourselves, it is the gift of God; not a result of works, so that no one may boast,” (Ephesians 2:8-9). The grace and the faith are not of yourselves, or in other words, faith doesn’t come from you, it is a gift of God. Faith is given to those whom God would bring unto salvation because it is His work by His grace and not our own. The victory is not ours as if we could boast. No, the victory is Christ’s alone! And in Christ’s victory, we boast of Him. He is the resurrection and the life! He is the author and perfecter of our faith (Hebrews 12:2). No-one can come to God except through Christ alone. Salvation is made possible by the power of His resurrection. Thanks be to God! The command that God gives all mankind everywhere is to repent of your sins and believe in the Lord Jesus Christ. He is the one who reigns sovereign and supreme over all things, especially in our salvation. The message of salvation rests in the power of the cross of Christ by the demonstration of God’s power over sin and death in Christ’s resurrection. Christ has risen! He has risen indeed!
