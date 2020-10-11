Pandemic fallout affects nonprofits: Magic Valley charities revise programs to serve clients

Charities and nonprofits are struggling to keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic, while the need for their services grows.

The community's needs are greater than ever, forcing local nonprofits to get more creative in recruiting donations while doing more with the money they receive.

In Twin Falls, monthly crisis calls to Voices Against Violence are up 50% from July, Executive Director Donna Graybill said.

The pandemic has “intensified” the effects of domestic violence, Graybill said. Families with volatile relationships are spending more time confined at home and children have been out of school and are home more.

Robin Bronson, executive director of Crossroads Harbor Domestic Violence Shelter in Mini-Cassia, said her group has experienced the same dilemma that others face. The shelter’s call volume has also increased by 50% during the pandemic and doesn't show signs of decreasing anytime soon.

“We are at maximum capacity for what we can handle,” Bronson said.

See The Big Story, Page D1