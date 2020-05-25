Pandemic a boon for the bicycle

The only drawback for him is the long, hard work days at the bike shop, which remained opened after the state listed bike shops as essential businesses. The store had at least 15 people working before the pandemic. But with employees too scared to work for fear of exposing themselves or their elderly relatives to the virus, they are down to five employees.

“It’s wild! We’re a skeleton crew with double, triple the customers,” many of them first-time riders, he said.

Louie Correa of Santa Clarita recently visited Incycle Bicycles seeking an electric bike for his wife. Like many families, the Correas often ride around the quiet streets in their neighborhood with their four children, ages 3 to 14.

But Correa, an avid mountain biker who rides the trails at least three times a week, said he’d like his wife to join him. An e-bike would help her keep up.