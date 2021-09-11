Where were you on 9-11? We were in Houston, the last "port of call" in the oil business career.

I had just put our Son on the school bus heading to his Middle School. I had the NBC Today Show on while I cleaned up the breakfast dishes. Steve, who worked for Texaco, was in his office on the 17th floor of the 53 story Heritage Plaza in downtown Houston. They began to report about a plane that had flown into the North Tower in NYC. Thinking it was an accident I called Steve to tell him about it when the second plane flew into the South Tower. At that time we knew it wasn’t an accident but a deliberate attack on our country.

Not knowing what was going to happen next, much of downtown Houston was evacuated as it was the oil capital of the US and much of the Western World and as such it was a potential target.

When Steve got home we went to our Son’s school to pick him up as they closed all the schools as well.

Like millions around the world we watched in horror and sadness the events to follow.

‘Our’ world had changed forever!!

Pam Woods

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0