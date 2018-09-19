Pam Canoy - Idaho Central Credit Union
Pam Canoy is not only phenomenal at her job but she is also very dedicated to making a difference in her customers' lives. She cares about each person who walks through her office door and she will do absolutely whatever she can to help them with their home loan. It is rare that you find someone who cares so deeply about their customers. The appreciation I know so many feel for Pam is indescribable. She is an integral part of the ICCU Team. She is encouraging and supportive of members of her team and appreciates those who work with her. She shows daily that the best way to succeed is to support each other and the company goals. After the hard work she puts in at the office she goes home and often times helps her husband with his pool & spa business. Always staying busy to provide for her family, she is an inspiration to us all. Pam is the type of person that leaves a place and a person better than when she arrived because she gives so much light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.