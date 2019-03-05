BURLEY — Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I will be held at 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 2 at the College of Southern Idaho’s MC Center, room B14. The instructor is Shirley Stauffer. The fees are $40 and the class is for ages 16 and up.

Explore the dynamics and versatility of acrylic paints. Learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation, and a variety of texturing techniques to create your own unique masterpiece. Painting fundamentals will be discussed. A list of supplies will be provided at time of registration.

