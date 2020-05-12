Paint Magic organization postpones 2020 campaign

For more than 34 years, Paint Magic has painted homes for qualified elderly/disabled homeowners throughout the Magic Valley.
This year due to COVID-19, the Paint Magic Board of Directors is very concerned for the safety and wellbeing of all our homeowners, paint team volunteers and donors during these trying times. Therefore, Paint Magic will be postponing its program for the 2020 paint season.
Homeowners that have sent in an application for 2020 will have their applications held for the 2021 program.
