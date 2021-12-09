 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Overland Shopping Center Holiday Craft Fair & Flea Market Dec. 17-18

  • 0

BURLEY — A Holiday Craft Fair and Flea Market will be held Dec. 17-18 in Burley.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Overland Shopping Center, 2257 Overland Ave.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News