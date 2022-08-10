 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Over 60 & Fit Mini-Cassia classes to start Aug. 22

BURLEY — The CSI Active Ageing Program will start their Over 60 & Fit classes at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, the Oregon Trail Recreation Center, and the Rupert Civic Center, and via ZOOM starting Aug. 22.

8:30 - 9:20 a.m., Mon, Tue, and Wed., Oregon Trail Recreation Center, led by LuAnn Broadhead.

8 - 8:50 a.m. and 9 - 9:50 a.m., Mon, Wed, and Fri., Rupert Civic Center, led by Karla Jesse and Julie Coffman

11 - 11:50 a.m., Tue. Weds. and Thurs., CSI Mini-Cassia Center gym, led by Rayette Barendregt.

There is no cost for the Over 60 and Fit classes. Other Active Aging courses such as Sr. Yoga and Water Aerobics do have a small activity fee. Please call 208- 678-1400 for more information.

