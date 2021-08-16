OVAC's A Christmas Story auditions set for September

OAKLEY — Oakley Valley Arts Council A Christmas Story auditions, directed by Walt Robberson, will be held in September.

Auditions will be held from 7 - 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. - noon and Sept. 11 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave.

People ages seven and up are invited to audition.

The story is humorist Jean Shepherd’s memoir of growing up in the Midwest in the 1940s follows 9-year old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself at Higbee”s Department Store. The consistent response: “You’ll shoot your eye out! All the elements from the beloved motion picture are here, including the family’s temperamental exploding furnace, the school bully; the boys’ experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie’s father winning a lamp shaped like a woman’s leg in a net stocking; Ralphie’s fantasy scenarios and more.