OVAC to present THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

OAKLEY — THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL with director Gail Gillette and assistant director Jana Thomsen is an action, adventure and comedy musical based on Baroness Orczy’s famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution and the battle for liberty, equality and fraternity.

With an epic, sweeping book by Nan Knighton and a rousing and passionate score by Knighton and Frank Wildhorn, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL is a colorful window into 18th century French and British history. The show’s most popular numbers include “Into The Fire,” “When I Look At You,” “You Are My Home,” “She Was There,” and “I’ll Forget You.”

Oakley Valley Arts Council will present this beloved musical on at 7:30 p.m., July 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 26, 27, 29, 30, and 31 at and at 2 p.m. July 24 at at Historic Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Ave.in Oakley.

Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mon. through Sat.

Tickets are available to 2020 voucher holders, 2021 members and season pass holders beginning June 15 and to the Public on June 22. Reservations are highly recommended for this production due to summer sell outs.

The cast members are Ben Nelson (Percy), Afton Perry (Marguerite), Kevin Coffin (Chauvelin), Alysha Osterhout (Marie), Armand (Jacob Shepherd), Burton Anderson (Ozzy), Matt Belliston (Dewhurst), Denny Davis (Farleigh), Timothy Dayley (Hal), Cody Gouchnor (Tussaud), Steve Mitton (Robespierre), John Paskett (Ben), Jesse Reaney (Elton), Jonah Carr (Prince of Wales) with supporting cast; Kylee Anderson, Lori Coffin, Erin Hansen, Kira Hansen, Kristen Nelson, Emmalyne Parke, Devin Roundy, Teresa Torrez, Sarah Hughes, Shanna Westover, Zach Harris, Zach Nelson, Ray Coffin, Clif Coffin, and Beth Coffin.

