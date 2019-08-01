OAKLEY Oakley Valley Arts Council’s FOREVER PLAID auditions, directed by Robyn Fehlman will be held from 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 5 and from 9 a.m. – noon on Sat., Sept. 7 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave.

There are four adult men characters, with people ages 20 to 40 invited to audition. The person will be expected to sing a short prepared musical number and read from a provided script. Performances will be Nov. 7-16.

The play is about a quartet of high-school chums, and their earnest dreams of recording an album, ended symbolically and literally in death, when their cherry red 54’ Mercury collided with a bus filled with Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles’ American debut on the Ed Sullivan Show.

The play begins with the wondrous and wondering Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory. A warm and clever book by Stuart Ross, Forever Plaid is a delightful, mischievous, and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the 50s and 60s and features harmonically spectacular orchestrations of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons,” and “Love is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

