OVAC sets auditions for summer productions

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will hold auditions on April 7 and April 9 for two summer productions.

Auditions for both A Candle on The Table, which is a short dramatic comedy directed by John Paskett and Kylee Anderson and a melodrama will both be held from 7 - 9 p.m. Thursday, April 7 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9.

The dramatic comedy features four older adult women roles, Maribeth Garrity, Miss Tolliver, Mrs. Bramson, and a matron. The melodrama has various roles for people ages 16 and above and it will be directed by Brenda Pierce and Kevin Coffin.

People auditioning will be asked to read from a provided script.

The auditions will be held at Howells Opera House using the back of the the stage south door entrance because the auditorium is still closed.

The performances will be held in June and July.

