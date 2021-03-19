OVAC set to finish 2020 play shut down due to COVID-19

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council presents LET’S MURDER MARSHA.

The group is finishing this production from our 2020 Season due to the mid-way shutdown due to covid-19.

The final performances will be at 7:30 p.m., April 16, 19, 22, 23, and 24, and at 2 p.m. April 17 at 2:00PM at Historic Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave,.

Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

Reservations for the public will be taken starting on Monday, March 22. The theatre is limited to 50 people at this time and distancing will be maintained.

John Paskett (Tobias/Director), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/Third Assistant Director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/Second Assistant Director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette), and Mike Harris (Director) are the cast and crew in this hilarious comedy.