OVAC set to finish 2020 play shut down due to COVID-19

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council presents LET’S MURDER MARSHA.
The group is finishing this production from our 2020 Season due to the mid-way shutdown due to covid-19.
The final performances will be at 7:30 p.m., April 16, 19, 22, 23, and 24, and at 2 p.m. April 17 at 2:00PM at Historic Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave,.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Reservations for the public will be taken starting on Monday, March 22. The theatre is limited to 50 people at this time and distancing will be maintained.
John Paskett (Tobias/Director), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/Third Assistant Director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/Second Assistant Director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette), and Mike Harris (Director) are the cast and crew in this hilarious comedy.
The comedy takes place in Manhattan with an interesting set of characters; a Wall-Street broker, his wife, a friend/neighbor, a lady with a secret, the Gilmore's maid, Marsha's mother, and Bianca's boy friend. A happy housewife named Marsha, hopelessly addicted to reading murder mysteries, overhears her loving husband discussing her upcoming birthday surprise with an interior decorator. To her ears, it sounds like they are planning to murder her.