OVAC scholarships available

Oakley Valley Arts Council invites 2023 graduating high school seniors who have been involved in the arts or OVAC productions to apply for the Johnson Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is in memory of Aaron and Gloria Johnson who were killed in an automobile accident. The Johnsons enjoyed the arts and were actively involved with Oakley Valley Arts Council.

Two $250 scholarships will be presented to two deserving area seniors. The form is available from your school counselor and must be postmarked no later than March 25. Please contact OVAC with any questions at 677-ARTS (2787.)

