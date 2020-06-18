Youth shooting contest is scheduled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RUPERT — The annual youth shooting competition will be held June 27 at the Outdoor Shooting Complex, 500 N. Meridian Ave.

The event, held in Rupert, is for youth ages 13-17. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the shoot at 10 a.m.

The shoot will be with small-bore rim-fire rifles and has two categories of scoped and iron sights.

The course will include 15, 25 and 50 yards with five rounds at various shooting positions.

The required equipment will consist of 50 rounds, a rifle, and hearing and eye protection. A shooting pad is suggested.

Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers of each category.

Entry fee is $20. For more information, go to frsc-rupert.com.

