WENDELL — On a chilly October morning, several recent hunter education graduates from around the Magic Valley gathered to hone their hunting skills for upland birds at the Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area. The excited youth were joined by staff and volunteers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the Mule Deer Foundation and the High Desert Pointing Dog Club. Staff taught shotgun shooting skills, mentored the youth in a pheasant hunt and then taught them how to field dress and cook their birds.
“Watching the kids using the skills learned in our hunter education classes is extremely rewarding,” hunter education coordinator TanaRae Alberti said in a statement. “Being able to offer a hands-on event after their hunter education classes both reinforces what they learned, but also gets everyone excited about keeping our hunting heritage alive.”
Alberti reminds all youth 17 years of age and younger that they must be accompanied by an adult 18 years of age and older when in the field hunting. Youth can also hunt during the general pheasant season, and they are not required to have a wildlife management area upland game permit to continue hunting stocked pheasants.
