Youth

Idaho youth hunting deer.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF GLEN OAKLEY

BOISE — Idaho offers lots of opportunity for kids interested in big game hunting. Young hunters have until June 5 to apply for tags for deer, elk, pronghorn and black bear controlled hunts set aside exclusively for youth.

Controlled hunt tags are available for many of Idaho’s best hunts, including 40 youth-only controlled hunts for big game in the fall. That includes 19 deer hunts, 14 elk hunts, six pronghorn hunts and one black bear hunt. In total, there are more than 2,300 controlled hunt tags available only to youth.

The controlled hunt application period for deer, elk, pronghorn and fall black bear hunts runs through June 5, and winners will be posted online by July 10.

To apply for a youth controlled hunt, hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17. A 9-year-old may apply for a controlled hunt if they are 10 years old when they participate in the hunt for which they apply. Hunters who apply for a youth controlled hunt while 17 who will turn 18 before the hunt can still participate.

For more information, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/controlled-hunts-provide-big-game-opportunities-youth-hunters.

Tags

