You can visit national parks for free on two days in August. Here’s what to know
BOISE — Visiting a national park on these two days in August could save you some money.

Some National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees on two days in August. Many parks will be free to visit Wednesday — Aug. 4 — to mark the one-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act. The legislation provided up to $1.9 billion a year for five years to put toward maintenance at national parks, forests and other public lands

“Each of the fee-free days celebrates or commemorates a significant event, including the establishment ... by President Trump of the Great American Outdoors Act,” Margaret Everson, counselor to the secretary, said in a December news release.

The second chance to save some cash is later in the month for the National Park Service’s birthday on Aug. 25. This year marks 105 years since the National Park Service was created.

