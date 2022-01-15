You can visit a national park for free on Monday. Here’s what to know

You could save some money by visiting the parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The National Park Service will waive all entrance fees on Monday, Jan. 17. It is the first free entrance day of 2022.

“In honor of the Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., National Park Service sites will waive entrance fees for everyone,” the National Park Service said on its website. “Commemorated on the third Monday of January every year, it is also a day of service when hundreds of volunteers participate in service projects at parks across the country.”

Some national parks hold service projects on this day for people to volunteer to take part in. The National Park Service said the day is designed as a national day of service.

“MLK Day of Service is a defining moment in volunteerism, as Americans across the country step up to make communities more equitable and take action to build the Beloved Community of Dr. King’s dream,” National Park Service officials said.

More than 100 National Park Service sites charge an entrance fee that ranges from $5 to $35. There will be five free days in 2022.

More people have been visiting the national parks than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, 327 million people visited national parks, according to the park service.

In 2021, the National Park Service said it had one of the busiest summer seasons on record after the coronavirus pandemic halted many vacation plans in 2020.

“National parks have something for everyone,” park officials said. “Recreational experiences can range from a relaxing picnic to a thrilling white-water adventure and everything in between, including walking, camping, fishing, stargazing, swimming and paddling.”

The remaining free-entry dates for 2022 are:

Saturday, April 16 – First Day of National Park Week

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act

Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0