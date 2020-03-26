Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks closed to all park visitors until further notice

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Wyo. — Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are further modifying operations to implement the latest health guidance.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are announcing modifications to operations at the request of local county health officers from Park County, Wyoming; Park County, Montana; Teton County, Wyoming, and Gallatin County, Montana. The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority. The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks are closed to all park visitors until further notice. There will be no visitor access permitted at either park. State highways and roads that transcend park and state boundaries and facilities that support life safety and commerce will remain open. Both parks will cooperate on the implementation of the closures. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.