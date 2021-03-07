Yearning for burning: Officials want more prescribed fires in Sawtooth National Forest

Outside of those areas, the rest of the forest could see prescribed burns. In some instances, there could be single burns as large as 10,000 acres.

But Clezie said it’s going to take a while to get to that point. To start out, he’d like to double the amount of prescribed burning — that’ll mean doubling 1,000 to 3,000 acres a year.

“Our program’s not big enough where we could do 50,000 acres a year on the Sawtooth,” Clezie said.

But over the next five to 10 years the Forest Service could dedicate more funding and resources for prescribed burns.

During the next 15 to 20 years the agency plans to gradually increase the acreage burned on the Sawtooth to get closer to the 50,000-acres-a-year figure.

The problem

Wildfires aren’t inherently bad. Many ecosystems in the West evolved with fire and need fire to be healthy.

But in recent decades, wildfires have become far more problematic. They’re happening more often, burning more land and burning hotter. The Sawtooth National Forest hasn’t been immune.