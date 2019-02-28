The mission of CSI's Outdoor Program

The College of Southern Idaho's Outdoor Program has a three-part mission:

People : They are what makes the world go 'round. They're why we exist. They're what we're passionate about. They are the who that makes the choices.

: They are what makes the world go 'round. They're why we exist. They're what we're passionate about. They are the who that makes the choices. Nature : We believe that the future of our natural world is in our hands. It's up to us to realize how precious it is, how fragile it can be, and what adventures it holds in store for us. We believe that we are responsible for giving back to nature what joys, unforgettable moments, and life lessons nature has given to us.

: We believe that the future of our natural world is in our hands. It's up to us to realize how precious it is, how fragile it can be, and what adventures it holds in store for us. We believe that we are responsible for giving back to nature what joys, unforgettable moments, and life lessons nature has given to us. Learning: We encourage lifetime learning. Whether it is about ourselves, the world around us, or the people we encounter -- we wholeheartedly believe in opening our eyes to new experiences, lessons learned, or ideas embraced, in order to widen our own horizons and to make our world a little bit better.

Therefore, each event, trip, and adventure we sponsor combines these three components into an unforgettable experience. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or a first-timer, we want YOU to be here, be involved, and be ready to learn!