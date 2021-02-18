World's best bike movies virtually arrive in Idaho March 12

BOISE — Filmed by Bike, Portland, Oregon’s famed bicycle-themed film festival, is making a stop in Idaho on Friday, March 12. The traveling festival features more than 15 films from all over the world. The virtual Idaho showing will be divided into two parts; Bike Love and Adventure Shorts. Presented by the Idaho Walk Bike Alliance, the festival raises funds for walk and bike advocacy across the state.

Boise’s Filmed by Bike event is the largest one in the nation outside the Portland area. For the past three years they have successfully sold out the Egyptian with this event because Boiseans love to ride bicycles. This year they want everyone to be safe and healthy, therefore are bringing these films virtually to the whole state. They will show "Adventure Shorts" on Friday evening with a preview of B"ike Love." Both movies will be available to view for the next 30 days by anyone who has purchased a ticket.