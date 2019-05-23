STANLEY — The Idaho Conservation League wrapped up its 34th annual Wild Idaho! conference at Redfish Lake Lodge over the weekend with Sens. Mike Crapo and Mike Simpson sharing their thoughts on ongoing conservation efforts.
The meeting attracted nearly 200 people and raised more than $103,000 in donated funds to aid the conservation league’s work. Talks by conservation experts and staff members covered such topics as climate change, public lands, water quality and salmon and steelhead restoration.
To mark the 10th anniversary of the legislation protecting the Owyhee Canyonlands, the league presented Crapo with a letter of gratitude signed by Owyhee Initiative members for his championing of the effort. The legislation came about from the Owyhee Initiative agreement which aims to resolve wilderness, access and other issues affecting public lands in the Canyonlands and the communities that depend on them.
The legislation designated 517,000 acres of the canyonlands and surrounding sagebrush steppe as wilderness and protected 316 miles of waterways under the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Simpson congratulated outgoing Executive Director Rick Johnson on his upcoming retirement by presenting him with a copy of the May 15 speech he entered into the Congressional Record recognizing Johnson’s conservation work.
“Rick’s day-to-day leadership will be missed,” incoming Executive Director Justin Hayes said in a statement. “During this time of transition, I’m very humbled by ICL’s board placing their trust in me to lead ICL as we continue to move forward to protect Idaho’s air, water, public lands, fish and wildlife for all Idahoans.”
The informal theme of the conference emphasized collaborative conservation and working with interested stakeholders and local people to find a way to protect wild Idaho, while also supporting ways to grow Idaho’s economy and maintain its exceptional quality of life.
