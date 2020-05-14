Wood River Valley bears are finding easy meals in garbage containers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

KETCHUM — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said residents south of Ketchum have reported seeing black bears roaming their neighborhoods and getting into garbage cans and bird feeders.

Since late April, four reports have come into Fish and Game about bears getting food rewards from residential garbage cans being left outside, and from birdseed and hummingbird feeders.

Last year, the first reports from the Wood River Valley about bears getting into neighborhood trash cans did not occur until mid-July.

“Our low snowpack and very dry spring conditions seems to have brought bears into neighborhoods much earlier than we would typically see,” Senior Conservation Office Brandyn Hurd said. “These bears, using their incredible sense of smell, are attracted to area neighborhoods because some residents are leaving their garbage cans unsecured, where they are easy targets for bears looking to get a quick meal.”

Don’t wait to manage your garbage until it’s too late for the bear

The agency is asking residents to keep their garbage cans in a secure location until the morning of pick-up, such as a garage, or within a secure, enclosed space like a shed.