Wood permits now available by mail

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALMON — The Forest Service announced Monday that forest products such as personal-use firewood, maximum cut eight feet length firewood, post and pole, and miscellaneous convertible permits are now available by mail.

Customers may call in with a credit card or mail in a personal check to one of the service's offices to receive their forest product permit by mail. A driver’s license number is needed in order to process a permit virtually. Those wanting a permit should plan several business days in advance in order to allow time for processing and mailing of the permit.

Please contact the Public Lands Center in Salmon or your local ranger district office for additional information.

Contact information for the Salmon‐Challis National Forest is available online at fs.usda.gov/scnf.

Information on the forest products listed above can be found at https://bit.ly/2Bgqeum.