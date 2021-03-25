Women on patrol: Female ski patrollers and guides are rare in southern Idaho but are on the rise

“I think people have this idea that, ‘oh I have to have all this medical knowledge in order to be a patroller,’ or ‘I have to be this really really phenomenal skier,’” she said. “You do have to have that to get there (eventually) but it doesn’t mean you have to start off with it. I started skiing seven years ago. By no means am I the strongest skier on this hill, but I can run a toboggan on this hill because it is a smaller hill and I’m a strong enough skier to do that.”

On the mountain and what to expect

Daley said the resort aims to always have four ski patrollers on the hill when open. On one late March day recently there were 10 or 11 on the slopes.

“We try to ask patrollers to come out here at least 10 days a year,” Daley said. “Amy (Wiesmore), in particular, I think she might have the record for most days on the hill. She’s already up over two dozen I think.”

Magic Mountain is an all volunteer-based patrol system. Soldier has a similar model to Magic, with both a professional and volunteer patrol working together.

But being a patroller or guide, or becoming a patroller or guide, is not as hard as one might think.