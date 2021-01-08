 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winter elk range closure begins on the Ketchum Ranger District
0 comments

Winter elk range closure begins on the Ketchum Ranger District

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elk feeding site

Elk graze Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, at a feeding site in the Sawtooth National Forest near Ketchum.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

KETCHUM — The Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest began an area closure in the Warm Springs drainage to protect wintering elk and deer Thursday.

All National Forest lands from the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum and north of the Warm Springs road within the Warm Springs drainage are closed. The area closure is posted with signs at normal access points.

This is a yearly closure that is routinely implemented when the presence of wintering big game animals and snow depth indicate that the protection is warranted. The closure keeps the animals from expending energy in trying to avoid humans. As much as possible, if visitors see any wintering animals in the backcountry, they should keep their distance and allow the animals a wide berth. Please contact the Ketchum Ranger District at 208-622-0090 for additional information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The most dog-friendly national parks in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News