Winter elk range closure begins on the Ketchum Ranger District

All National Forest lands from the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum and north of the Warm Springs road within the Warm Springs drainage are closed. The area closure is posted with signs at normal access points.

This is a yearly closure that is routinely implemented when the presence of wintering big game animals and snow depth indicate that the protection is warranted. The closure keeps the animals from expending energy in trying to avoid humans. As much as possible, if visitors see any wintering animals in the backcountry, they should keep their distance and allow the animals a wide berth. Please contact the Ketchum Ranger District at 208-622-0090 for additional information.