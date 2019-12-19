KETCHUM — The Ketchum Ranger District of the Sawtooth National Forest has instituted an area closure in the Warm Springs drainage to protect wintering elk and deer. All National Forest lands from the West Fork of Warm Springs east to Ketchum and north of the Warm Springs road within the Warm Springs drainage will be closed. The area closure will be posted with signs at normal access points.
This annual closure is routinely implemented when the presence of wintering big game animals and snow depth indicate that protection is warranted.
The closure keeps the animals from expending energy by trying to avoid humans. As much as possible, if visitors see any wintering animals in the backcountry, they should keep their distance and allow the animals a wide berth.
Area residents and recreationists may contact the Ketchum Ranger District at 208-622-0090 for additional information.
