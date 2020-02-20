SUN VALLEY — It’s always fun to live large when in Sun Valley, soaking in the hot pool at Sun Valley Lodge, treating yourself to a Zebra coffee at Hailey Coffee Company, grabbing to-go Hawaiian sandwiches at Perry’s Restaurant and splurging on a day on Bald Mountain, which ranks in all the Top 10 lists among North American ski resorts.
But you can downsize and enjoy a winter’s day in Sun Valley without spending a dime, as well. And you won’t miss a beat as you fill every nook and cranny of the day with zest while surrounded by Sun Valley’s mountain majesty.
Here are a few free winter activities in Sun Valley:
Ski the rails
The Blaine County Recreation District grooms 22 miles of bike path from Ketchum to Bellevue during winter. You can classic ski or skate ski on the path where Union Pacific Railroad used to run its trains, ferrying sheep out of the valley and skiers into the valley.
The path is also open to snow bikes, or fat-tire bikes, and to pedestrians. You can hop on at several points along the way starting at Cedar Street in Bellevue, any cross street emanating off Main Street in Hailey, at places like Ohio Gulch and East Fork Road and any place in Ketchum from Hulen Meadows on south.
Perhaps the most scenic stretch is that running from Serenade Lane at the turn-off for Bald Mountain ski resort at Ketchum’s south end to East Fork Road. But stretches south offer some grandiose viewings of the mountain foothills along the way.
Take a dip
Warfield Hot Springs, also known as Frenchman’s Gulch, offers a delightful soak during winter months. The natural hot springs in the Sawtooth National Forest is fed by three springs, one of which is on the road side of Warm Springs Creek.
The hot springs is located out Warm Springs Road 11 miles west of Ketchum—just look for the left-hand bend in the road. Exercise caution when driving, however. The last seven miles is a dirt road and it can be slick in the winter and muddy in spring and fall. Sometimes the road is blocked by avalanches, as well.
There are no facilities.
Serve up the puck and do a double loop
The Wood River Valley boasts two free outdoor rinks, both of which are maintained.
Christina Potter’s outdoor ice rink in Ketchum is located in Atkinsons’ Park just west of Hemingway STEAM School. To get there, turn west off Ketchum’s Warm Springs Road onto Eighth Street. There are even skates, hockey sticks, helmets and pucks available to use free of charge.
The other is at the Wertheimer Park Rodeo Grounds just across from the Campion Ice House in Hailey. Turn right at the light by the skate park and red Chamber of Commerce welcome center. Free loaner skates and gear are available and there are lights for night skiing.
Ski downhill for free
Rotarun Ski Area, about 3 miles west of Hailey, offers free skiing under the lights from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
The ski area, which was founded in 1941 with a tractor-and-pulley rope tow made out of old farm equipment, isn’t big by Sun Valley Resort standards. But it does have a poma lift that can take you up a fairly expansive hill. It has a clubhouse where you can warm yourself and buy snacks. And just this year it got a $35,000 state-of-the-art snow gun to ensure that the ski hill can offer lessons for local youngsters even in low snow years.
Installing snowmaking as been a dream of the community for more than 30 years, said Scott McGrew, who manages Rotarun Ski Area.
“The aspect of the hill and its consistently cold temperatures makes it an ideal location,” McGrew said.
“As far as anyone can tell, Rotarun is the only free ski area in the world!” added Mike McKenna, director of The Chamber of Hailey and the Wood River Valley.
To get there, turn west off Hailey’s Main Street onto Bullion Street. Follow the street across the river, past Mountain Humane animal shelter to Rodeo Drive and turn right.
Snowshoe through the fox dens
It’s always fun to follow a path already set at the Sun Valley Nordic Center or by ski patrol at Galena Lodge. But it can be fun to set off on your own, as well, setting your own path in the snow.
You might, for instance, snowshoe through the Colorado Gulch Preserve which the Wood River Land Trust is in the process of restoring. To get there, turn off Hailey’s Main Street just north of the visitor center onto Broadford Road and drive behind the airport to the Colorado Gulch kiosk or Colorado Gulch Road.
“Colorado Gulch is so cool,” high school student Sam Laski said. “It’s a nice addition to the trail system, and you can follow the trail all the way to the Draper Preserve further north.”
That said, you can start at Draper Wood River Preserve. To get there, turn west on Bullion Street off Hailey’s Main Street. Turn left into Lions Park just past the river. You can snowshoe around the boardwalk looking for wintering geese and other birds or traipse over the Bow Bridge to wander through the woods.
If you want something less civilized, drive out East fork Road between Hailey and Ketchum through the town of Triumph until you reach Cove Creek Road. A plowed pull-out signals the end of the plowed road and you can snowshoe from there.
Or, head to Greenhorn Gulch. The plowed road ends just near the Forest Service complex just shy of the summer trailhead parking lot. There is room for parking here and you can take off from there, circumnavigating all your favorite summer trails from Cow Creek to Imperial Gulch.
Take a walk
It’s always invigorating to walk from Ketchum along the plowed walking path along Sun Valley Road. The path stretches beyond the traffic light at Saddle Road, past Sun Valley Resort to Sun Valley Club, the winter Nordic center and the summer golf center.
There you can stop for a bite to eat or you can continue along the road past the turnoff for Trail Creek Cabin. There the plowed walking path turns into a dog-walking path that takes you as far as Corral Creek Road if you’re up for it.
Sometimes after a big snowfall, the Sun Valley Nordic Center groomers even groom the path to make footing easier for hikers and their dogs.
Apres Ski vibes
Need to wind down after all this invigorating outdoor exercise? Head to Sun Valley Resort’s River Run and Warm Springs lodges for free après ski music. The resort typically offers live music at one or both of the lodges from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays during the ski season.
