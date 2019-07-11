BOISE — Project WILD is offering workshops in July and August for adults who want to share the wonders of Idaho's natural resources with the next generation. These wildlife-focused conservation education programs are for K-12 educators, scout leaders, parents, day care providers or anyone interested in sharing nature with children.
To register, call 208-863-3236 or email lori.adams@idfg.idaho.gov or go to idfg.idaho.gov/education/project-wild.
The class schedule is as follows:
- Boise, WILD about Early Learners, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., July 23 to 24 — Although this workshop is great for teachers of many ages, it focuses on teachers of pre-kindergarten through second grade, giving them an opportunity to use modified Project WILD activities to fit the needs of a younger audience. Workshop participants will receive an Idaho WILD about Early Learners Guide and the Project WILD and WILD Aquatics guides. The class will take place at Fish and Game headquarters, 600 S. Walnut St., Boise. The cost is $40, plus an optional credit fee of $60.
- Harriman State Park near Island Park, WILD about Bears, Aug. 5 to 7 — Participants will learn all about the bears of Idaho. In addition to classroom sessions, participants will observe techniques used for live bear trapping and may be able to observe biologists working with trapped black bears. Participants will be exposed to a variety of bear-related activities, and in addition to biological information, will learn about safely managing human/bear interactions. The workshop includes two nights of hotel-style lodging at the newly developed Scoville Conference Center at Harriman State Park, fantastic food and useful materials. The cost is $225 for a double room or $335 for a single room or a $125 off-campus fee, plus $120 for an optional two credits. It's $40 to hold your spot. Space is limited, so register early.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.