Wild turkeys relocated to the South Hills near Oakley to bolster the existing turkey population

In an effort to supplement the dwindling population of wild turkeys in the Big Cottonwood area of Game Management Unit 54 northeast of Oakley, 36 turkeys were captured and relocated to the area in early February. The turkeys, which included toms, jakes and hens were captured near Pocatello by volunteers with the Southeast Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation.

Volunteers with the South Hills Strutters, the local chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation, were also instrumental in bringing the turkeys to the South Hills.

Large fires in the South Hills such as the Cave Canyon Fire in 2012 and the Badger Fire in 2020 have caused a significant loss of turkey habitat, leading to a decline in turkey numbers. To improve turkey habitat in the Magic Valley, Fish and Game and the South Hills Strutters work together to get grant funding and use volunteers to make much-needed habitat improvements.

Once the birds arrived at the Big Cottonwood Wildlife Management Area, the birds were banded with leg bands, blood was drawn for testing and each bird was evaluated for overall health prior to release. Banding of the birds allows biologists with Fish and Game to monitor hunter success, bird survival and how the birds distribute themselves on the landscape.

“Our goal over the next few years will be to continue to supplement this small population of wild turkeys” according to Brandon Tycz, regional habitat biologist with the Magic Valley region, “which we hope will provide increased opportunity for turkey hunters here in the Magic Valley.”

Turkey hunting in the Magic Valley is on a very small population of birds, and tags are only available through the controlled hunt process. Currently, there are two controlled hunts in Unit 54, with 15 tags available to youth hunters and 15 tags open to any hunter.

For more information about turkeys in the Magic Valley region, call 208-324-4359.

