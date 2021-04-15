What you need to know to get youth started hunting and fishing

BOISE — As the weather warms and fishing and hunting seasons approach, many families are looking to get their young hunters and anglers ready for a year of hunting and fishing adventures.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is committed to ensuring that Idaho’s youth are offered many opportunities to grow as hunters and anglers. The first step is having the correct licenses and permits before venturing out in the field, and knowing what training is required for hunting and trapping.

Depending on their age, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what licenses are necessary for young hunters or anglers to possess for each activity. To minimize this yearly confusion, this guide has been developed to answer frequently asked questions about how and when to get the youth in your family ready for a year of outdoor adventures.

To prove residency, non-drivers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian provide proof of residency to purchase resident products.

Youth fishing