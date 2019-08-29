BOISE — Aug. 30 kicks off many archery seasons for deer and elk, general hunts for bear, mountain lion and wolves, and seasons for some upland game birds and animals. More seasons will open in September.
Big game animalsMany archery seasons for deer run from Aug. 30 through Sept. 30. For details by unit, go to the archery season on Page 12 in the Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/big-game.
Many archery elk hunts also open on Aug. 30, but exact dates and details differ by zone. A handful of short-range and any-weapon hunts are already open. You can see which elk zones offer archery hunts in the elk rules on Page 35 of the Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.
To learn more about deer and elk season in 2019, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/2019-deer-elk-hunting-outlook.
Many fall black bear, mountain lion and wolf seasons run concurrent with the archery seasons, and many hunts for these animals allow rifle hunting as well. Refer to the Big Game Seasons and Rules booklet.
Upland game birdsForest grouse — dusky, ruffed and spruce — seasons open Aug. 30 statewide with closing dates Dec. 31 or Jan. 31, depending on the zone.
California and bobwhite quail seasons open Sept. 21 in many parts of the state. A map and details are on Page 7 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearers rule booklet at idfg.idaho.gov/rules/upland.
Chukar and gray partridge seasons open Sept. 21 statewide and run through Jan. 1. See Page 8 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearers rule booklet.
Sage grouse season opens in some areas on Sept. 21 and runs through Sept. 27 or Sept. 21 through Sept. 22 in others. There are also expanded closures this season. See regulations in the link above for details and a map of open areas.
Fall turkey seasons offer general hunts in portions of the state starting Aug. 30 in some areas and Sept. 15 in others. See details on the link above.
Upland game animalsHunting for cottontail rabbits and snowshoe hares opens Aug. 30 statewide, and you can see details on Page 17 of the Upland Game, Turkey and Furbearers rules booklet.
The statewide opening of the red squirrel season is on Aug. 30, an opportunity for upland game hunters that started in 2018.
Migratory birdsMourning dove season opens statewide Sept. 1. Mourning dove hunters must have a migratory bird permit, and other rules for migratory bird hunting apply. See details at the link above. Hunters also have an opportunity for Eurasian-collared doves which are non-native and may be taken in any amounts and at any time by holders of a valid Idaho hunting license.
For more information about hunting in Idaho, go to the Fish and Game’s Hunt Planner at idfg.idaho.gov/ifwis/huntPlanner/?_ga=2.157590777.2 54801709.1535382828-121294369.1535382828.
If you’re new to hunting in Idaho, check out the Beginner’s Guide to Hunting at idfg.idaho.gov/press/want-try-hunting-idaho-heres-how-get-started.
