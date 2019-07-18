A few weeks ago, I was in eastern Washington visiting family. On a sunny Saturday, I took two nephews and a niece, ages 6 to 13, on a fishing trip.
Predictably, it was a departure from my typical outings. Rather than keeping count of the fish we caught, the kids kept track of the cool things we saw — a beaver, a great blue heron, pheasants, deer tracks and a dead snake, to name a few.
Fish were also involved, of course. I helped each youngster land a bass or two, and each catch was a thrill.
But the kids were just as excited about the other wonders of nature we encountered, whether it was dissecting cattails, wondering where all those bullfrog noises were coming from or snacking on gummies in a secluded, lakeside forest clearing where we made our base camp.
We thoroughly enjoyed our day at the lake, and I was reminded of one of fishing’s magical qualities — the ability we anglers have to make each trip special.
Here are a few examples of ways to enjoy fishing. Many of them are probably familiar, but if you see something you haven’t tried before, give it a shot. And if you have a favorite kind of fishing that’s not listed, let me know so I can try it!
The adventure: A personal favorite of mine, this trip is all about exploring the unknown. Whether you gear up for a hardcore hike into alpine lakes or take your kiddos (or nieces and nephews) on a glorified nature hike, these outdoor excursions are sure to be memorable.
The quick strike: Sometimes, life is too busy to plan a proper getaway.
But the Snake River and local ponds present ample opportunities to get a few casts in over lunch, after dinner or whenever you can squeeze it in. Keep a rod and some tackle in your car, just in case!
The personal day: Every once in a while, we need a little time to ourselves. When these opportunities arise, I take my trusty dog Winston fishing — usually somewhere I can get away from the crowds with just my thoughts, my tackle and my best fuzzy friend.
The supermarket run: I’m all for catch and release, but sometimes, you need a fish fry in your life. Sharpen your fillet knife and hit up the Hagerman Valley for some trout or Magic Reservoir for a bucket full of perch.
The boat ride: There is no more relaxing way to fish than trolling. Putting some lines out for trout or Kokanee salmon is great way to decompress after a long day at the office. Just rig up some rods, turn on the motor, kick back with a cold beverage and wait for a strike!
The competition: Up for a friendly game? Grab some fishing pals and keep score. Fish only count if they make it in the boat, and carp count as negative catches! If you like competition, you can give tournament fishing a shot, too.
Date night: Looking to mix things up? A peaceful evening on the water is a great alternative to dinner and a movie. Just be warned, guys — my wife Anna only fishes with me a couple times each year, and almost every time she does, she catches the big one.
Tight lines!
