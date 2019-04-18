KETCHUM — The Idaho Conservation League (ICL) is proud to partner with the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. National Park Service on its wilderness stewardship program, now in its fourth year.
For those who participated in ICL’s central Idaho wilderness stewardship program last summer, wilderness means: peaceful, capricious, sweaty, priceless, life force, privileged, introspective, essential.
The overarching goal of the wilderness stewardship program is to engage citizens and communities to restore, protect and enhance the Hemingway-Boulders, Jim McClure-Jerry Peak, Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds and Sawtooth Wildernesses, and recommended wilderness areas in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, and Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve.
Volunteer wilderness stewards will commit to four wilderness patrols during which they will monitor trail conditions, mitigate human impact on the environment, note wildlife sightings, and implement Leave No Trace principles. They will report their findings to the Forest Service and National Park Service, providing invaluable insight for the limited number of rangers patrolling more than 400,00 acres of wilderness.
A wilderness steward can be any person 18 or older. If a group effort is preferred, designated wilderness stewards can involve their friends or family members in their conservation work too.
Volunteer steward patrols run from June 9 to Nov. 1. Stewards choose destinations within our program areas — a steward can visit a different area on each patrol, or return to the same place multiple times.
If interested in becoming a wilderness steward, fill out an application https://www.idahoconservation.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/Wilderness-Stewardship-Program-Application-2018.pdf and submit it by May 15. Potential candidates will be invited to attend our one-day stewardship skills session and training on June 9. After successfully completing this training, participants can begin stewardship work.
This program is open to everyone, but is not possible without the support of our members. Are you an ICL member? If not, become one today. For more information visit www.idahoconservation.org or call 208-345-6933.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.