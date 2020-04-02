What about social distancing? Parks, trails have been packed on weekends in Boise

Holloway said trails may have been “the busiest in the history of the trail system,” this past weekend, with newcomers and regular trail users flocking there.

Boisean Danica Meng lives near some of the Ridge to Rivers trails and said she noticed the influx of weekend traffic.

“They’ve been pretty busy the last few months in general … so I had an inkling they would be busy,” Meng said in a phone interview. “Sure enough, when I went down there, I didn’t even want to go near any of the big trailheads.”

Meng drove past Hulls Gulch, one of the more popular Ridge to Rivers locations that’s home to several trailheads. She said in just a few minutes at the site, she saw multiple groups congregating. She took videos of the packed parking lot and overflow onto 8th Street and shared them on Facebook and Instagram on Sunday.