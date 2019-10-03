BOISE — Most Idaho waterfowl seasons open on either Saturday or Oct. 12. While hunting success will ultimately be determined by myriad local conditions, this year’s North American Waterfowl Breeding and Population Habitat Survey offers hunters a glimpse of what the fall migration and hunting seasons might look like. To see the results, go to idfg.idaho.gov/press/waterfowl-forecast-total-duck-numbers-down-last-year-most-populations-above-long-term-averages.
The big picture
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s continent-wide waterfowl survey showed that habitat conditions in 2019 were similar to or declined compared with 2018, with a few exceptions. In the traditional survey areas across North America, the total duck population estimate was 38.9 million birds which is 6% lower than the 2018 estimate of 41.2 million but 10% higher than the long-term average from 1955 to 2018. With the exception of northern pintail and scaup, breeding population estimates for the ten most common duck species are at or above long-term averages.
The top-five most harvested ducks in Idaho include mallards, American wigeon, American green-winged teal, gadwall and common goldeneye. Idaho hunters harvest more Canada geese and common goldeneyes than any other state in the Pacific Flyway.
Regional report
The federal harvest information program estimates that, on average, about 21,500 waterfowl hunters harvest over 242,000 ducks and 65,500 geese in Idaho annually. Mallards comprise 64% of the annual total duck harvest in Idaho while Canada geese comprise nearly 98% of the annual total goose harvest.
Idaho’s mallard harvest is derived primarily from southern Alberta, Canada, and the Intermountain Region of the U.S. — Idaho, eastern Oregon and western Montana. Despite habitat conditions declining overall across southern Alberta compared to 2018, U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologists expect fair waterfowl production for most of the region.
“Idaho does not conduct a breeding population survey, but above-average winter and spring precipitation should translate to very strong local waterfowl populations as we begin the 2019 waterfowl season,” Jeff Knetter, upland game and migratory game bird coordinator for Fish and Game, said in a statement. “Given the habitat conditions and breeding population survey results from southern Alberta, I anticipate an average to slightly below average fall flight in 2019.”
With respect to seasons and rules for ducks and geese, not much has changed for Idaho hunters this year. One notable exception is that the bag limit for pintail was reduced to one. Hunters can find more information in the 2019-20 Idaho Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules. Go to idfg.idaho.gov/sites/default/files/seasons-rules-migratory-game-bird-2019-2020-duck-goose.pdf.
