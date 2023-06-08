Contrary to a commonly held misconception, the third brightest object in the sky — after the sun and moon — is not the North Star, Polaris (which barely makes the top 50), but Venus.

Since mid-January, Venus has been the prominent “Evening Star” visible in the western sky after sunset, a role it will continue to play until the latter half of July, when it sinks back into the sun’s glare.

Venus was in close conjunction with Jupiter on March 1st, but before its evening stint concludes there are two more rendezvous ahead. The second is a pairing with Mars (the reddish “star” currently to the upper left of Venus) at month’s end. The first is Tuesday, June 13, when Venus will pass near the open star cluster M44, commonly known as the “Praesepe” (Latin for “manger”) or “Beehive” cluster at the center of Cancer, the Crab.

The Beehive spans a little more than three times the diameter of a full moon in the sky. It’s just visible to the unaided (dark-adapted) eye in dark skies as a faint, hazy patch. However, with Venus blazing nearby, it will almost certainly be overwhelmed by the planet’s glare. Binoculars will be the best way to enjoy the scene, ideally sporting optics with low power and large apertures (e.g. 7x35, 8x42, or 10x50). If using a telescope, use the lowest power eyepiece available (i.e. the one with the largest number printed on it, and/or the largest diameter opening.)

The Beehive is the seventh nearest open star cluster (of about 1,000 known) in the Milky Way, around 600 light years away. It comprises about 1,000 stars with an average mass of roughly half the sun’s, spanning about 25 light years, with an estimated age of 600 million years.

Sky calendar through June 21 Planets: One hour after sunset: Venus: W, low

Mars: W, low One hour before sunrise: Jupiter: E, low

Saturn: SSE, mid-sky Moon: Near Saturn: 6/9-10

Last quarter 1:31 p.m. 6/10

Close to Jupiter: 6/14

New moon: 10:37 p.m., 6/17

Close to Venus: 6/21 Also: Summer Solstice: 8:58 a.m. 6/21, greatest duration of daylight in 2023 in the Northern Hemisphere, and highest altitude midday sun at locales north of the Tropic of Cancer.