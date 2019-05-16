You are running, mountain biking or bird-hunting with your canine partner in the South Hills when you see your worst nightmare coiled in the middle of the trail, its tail shaking and emitting a hissing sound akin to an air leak.
Immediately, you call your dog in, leash him up and give the Western Pacific Rattlesnake (Crotalus oreganus) a wide berth. While you may know enough to avoid them, your dog’s natural curiosity puts them at risk.
A venomous snake bite can permanently injure a dog, cause a loss of limb or even death. Although treatable with anti-venom, it is expensive. Treatment costs can easily stack up to thousands of dollars.
While hunting and herding dogs are the most at risk for snakebites, any furry friend that spends time outdoors is vulnerable.
Canine Anti-venoms
Snake vaccines work by generating protective antibodies against the venom.
“Snake vaccine buys you time,” said Dr. Zsigmond Szantos, a veterinarian. “You still have to get your dog to a veterinary facility and administer anti-venom; since most snakebites occur in remote areas, it gives you the two or three necessary hours.”
The vaccine is administered in two or three shots, depending on the manufacturer, at about $70 per injection.
“The vaccine acts as an insurance policy, and it may take less anti-venom to save your dog,” Szantos said.
Snake Avoidance Training
Snake avoidance — sometimes called snake-breaking — teaches dogs to avoid snakes by using an electric shock collar. While the use of a shock collar may seem harsh to some dog owners, an immediate negative stimulus is required to make an impression on the dog. For this reason, most trainers feel a dog should be older than 6 months to successfully respond to training. The dog ultimately learns to avoid the sight, smell and sound of a snake.
There are two schools of thought on snake avoidance training: Use a non-venomous snake that closely resembles a rattlesnake, or use an actual rattlesnake that has been de-fanged or otherwise rendered non-lethal.
In the Intermountain West, the Western Gopher Snake is marked quite similarly and will even impersonate the appearance of the Western Pacific rattlesnake by flattening its head and rattling its tail in an attempt to scare off predators.
The snake is often used in avoidance training by amateur and professional trainers alike. Utilized in conjunction with recordings of real rattlesnakes sounding their warnings, the jolt of the shock collar teaches a dog to avoid the sight and sound of a rattlesnake.
Other trainers feel a key component is missing with use of a gopher snake: the actual scent of a rattlesnake. By using a de-fanged rattler or a snake whose venom glands have been surgically altered to prevent envenomation —the process by which venom is injected by a bite or a sting originating from a venomous animal — the dog gets all his senses educated in snake deterrence.
The Boise area avoidance clinic uses Western Gopher snakes, while the local clinic uses surgically altered rattlesnakes unable to envenomate.
The nitty gritty of snake avoidance training
A training course typically involves a minimum of three snake encounters. Each dog is led around on a leash, encountering the snakes, and an electric stimulus is applied.
Usually, the dog’s owner does not lead the dog into the areas, so as not to associate the negative experience with the owner. After the first encounter, nearly every dog has gotten the message. Close to none fail by the second encounter. A third is not usually necessary.
Randall Rector, current president of the High Desert Pointing Dog Club and sponsor of an upcoming Snake Avoidance Clinic, shared a story.
“I was watching a nature show on television while brushing my German wirehaired pointer, Si, when the image and sound of rattlesnake appeared on the screen; he jumped up and ran away as if he had seen a ghost!”
