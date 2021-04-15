Want to get outside this weekend? You can visit a national park for free Saturday

BOISE — National parks across the country will be free to visitors on Saturday just as the spring weather starts to set in.

There are six fee-free days for the National Park Service in 2021. Saturday will be the second of the year.

The date marks the start of National Park Week, a several-day celebration with programs and events across the country.

“Every April, during the presidentially proclaimed National Park Week, we join with the National Park Foundation … to celebrate America’s treasures,” the National Park Service said on its website. “National Park Week is a time to explore amazing places, discover stories of history and culture, help out, and find your park.”

About 100 National Park Service sites charge an entrance fee that ranges from $5 to $35. The money from fees at national parks stays within the National Park Service, park officials said. At least 80% stays at the park where it was collected, according to the National Park Service.

Visitors won’t be charged Saturday or the remaining free-entry days in 2021: